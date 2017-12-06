Louis Oosthuizen withdraws from Euro Tour event after injuring fingers at airport
Golf -- as athletic as it gets
Few humans can do what Louis Oosthuizen can do with a golf club. Right-handed, left-handed, doesn't matter. Oosthuizen already has a major championship and has finished runner up at all four big boy tournaments as well.
This week, he's in the news for something ... not as impressive, though.
Oosthuizen had to withdraw from the Joburg Open because he hurt his fingers in an airport trolley.
"The body feels great, but I had a different incident this week with jamming my fingers in trolleys at the airport," Oosthuizen told reporters recently. "Unfortunately, I don't think I will be able to play this week.
"I'm here and I was ready to do everything this week. I was actually relieved there wasn't a pro-am because I thought the rest would help but this morning is even worse than it was yesterday. I tried to grip a golf club but there's no way I can go to my grip position."
Oosthuizen has finished in the top 10 in each of his last three European Tour events.
"It's a sad thing but you know I have had my struggles with a couple of things," Oosthuizen said. "My body actually feels great but when something like this happens the Monday when I travel, it's a bit of an unfortunate one.
"I don't want to tee off Thursday and play one hole or a few shots and then withdraw after taking someone's spot, I just can't do that. So I'm going to have to withdraw from this one."
An unfortunate occurrence, but hopefully Oosthuizen will make a full recovery. Also, here is your weekly reminder that this is a real thing that happened with Oosthuizen earlier this year.
