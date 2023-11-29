Luke Donald has been named the European captain for the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in New York. The Englishman will aim to once again lead his European side to victory following its 16.5 to 11.5 rout of the United States team at Marco Simone in Rome, Italy.

Donald will become the first man to captain Europe in back-to-back Ryder Cups since Bernard Gallagher did so in 1991, 1993 and 1995. The 45-year-old will also hope to become the second European captain to win Ryder Cups on home and foreign soil with Tony Jacklin being the only to do so in 1985 at The Belfry and 1987 at Muirfield Village.

"I've been fortunate as a player to have had many amazing times in the Ryder Cup over the years and so to add being a winning Captain to that, to form bonds with the 12 players like we did in Italy and to get the result we did, was very special indeed," said Donald. "The Ryder Cup means so much to me, so to be captain again and have the chance to create more history by becoming only the second European captain to win back-to-back is exciting.

"There is no question that being a captain away from home is a tough task. But I have never shied away from challenges throughout my career and it is precisely the kind of thing that motivates me. I can't wait to get another 12-strong team to Bethpage in 2025."

The last time Europe won the Ryder Cup on American soil in 2012, Donald was a major factor. Securing a full point in the penultimate match of the Saturday afternoon session against Tiger Woods and winning the first singles match Sunday, Donald was influential in the European's come-from-behind victory now dubbed "The Miracle at Medinah."

As a player, Donald was a member of four Ryder Cup teams and raised the cup in each instance. He served as a vice captain in 2018 under Thomas Bjorn and again in 2021 under Padraig Harrington before taking the wheel himself this past fall in Rome.