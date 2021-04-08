Fresh off a win at the Texas Open last weekend, Jordan Spieth entered Masters week as one of the favorites to claim the green jacket. He was 10-1 with the second-best odds behind defending champion Dustin Johnson, according to William Hill Sportsbook.

A tree on No. 9 had other ideas for how Spieth's attempt to try and reclaim the fortune he once found at Augusta National should start.

After pushing his drive off the tee right into the pine straw in Round 1, Spieth tried recovering by blasting off through a tunnel of trees. Instead, his ball lifted off with a near-instant thud as it ricocheted off one of the trees and went soaring 15 yards backwards, as shown by the Masters shot tracker.

Spieth managed an incredible recovery from there just off the green, but his woes on the 9th were far from over. He chipped to within several feet before a good look at a bogey putt dropped beneath the hole. His double bogey putt leaked right, and he finally settled with a tap-in triple.

Only four players in Masters history have carded a seven and gone on to win, the last being Craig Stadler in 1982. Gary Player, Billy Casper and Jack Nicklaus also recorded sevens in a Masters they later won.