Well, Phil Mickelson did try to tell us. Half-heartedly saying to the press Friday that he was "about to go on a tear," Mickelson did just that on Sunday at the 2023 Masters. The 52-year-old, who chose self-exile from Augusta National Golf Club last year, raced to the finish line in the final round of the Masters with a record-setting 65 to post the early clubhouse lead at 8 under.

By the time Mickelson stepped off the golf course, the three-time Masters champion found himself two strokes off the lead of Jon Rahm, who was in the midst of the second nine in the final pairing with Brooks Koepka.

Mickelson's 65 tied his career low around Augusta National, a score he first carded in 1996 when he finished behind just Nick Faldo and Greg Norman. It also is the lowest round in Masters history by a man who checks in north of 50 years of age with Mickelson becoming the oldest golfer to post a top-five finish at Augusta.

"I had so much fun today," said Mickelson. "I feel like I've been hitting these type of quality shots, but I have not been staying focused and present for the upcoming shot, and I make a lot of mistakes. Kind of like you saw on Thursday, and that cost me a bunch of strokes. To come out today and play the way I did and hit the shots when I needed, it's so much fun. I'm grateful to be a part of this tournament and to be here competing and then to play well, it means a lot."

Mickelson drew a pairing with another tightrope act of a player in Jordan Spieth, and almost immediately, the two drew energy off one another. Carding a combined 17 birdies -- nine from Spieth and eight from Mickelson -- the former Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup teammates injected energy into the grounds of Augusta National early and often.

Beginning the day at 1 under, Mickelson was rather stagnant in the early stages of his final round. Exchanging a birdie and a bogey through the initial five holes, the first signs of life came in the form of a dart into the par-3 6th. Another dart on the 7th led to another birdie, but still, Mickelson was just 3 under when he turned towards the second nine.

An afterthought in this tournament, Mickelson conjured together magic around Amen Corner as he has done oh so often throughout his Masters career. A birdie bid on the treacherous par-3 12th and another on the 13th saw Phil play the famed stretch in 2 under and pushed him to 5 under for the tournament.

With Spieth setting the pace, Lefty tried his best to keep up with eyes on overtaking. The duo made birdies on the par-5 15th and two more two holes later on the tricky 17th. Heading to the final teeing area one behind his playing partner, Mickelson blitzed his drive, emptying the tank in the process. When Spieth was unable to save his par and settled for a 7-under total, Mickelson's birdie attempt from 15 feet on the most difficult hole on the course took center stage.

Now 19 years from his memorable birdie to seal his first ever Masters (and major championship), Mickelson turned back the clock Suday. As if it was ever a doubt, the six-time major champion's third and final stroke of the ball found the bottom of the cup sending patrons old and young alike into euphoria.

More remarkable than the number Lefty posted are the emotions his play can draw still from both him and us.

"This is so much fun," said Mickelson. "Again, we're all grateful that we're able to play and compete here, and I think it's tremendous for this tournament to have all the best players in the world here. Then as a past champion, to be able to still be a part of it, it means a lot."