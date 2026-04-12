AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The 2026 Masters has arrived at its final stanza with 18 holes of pristine golf remaining at the country's best course. The action continues with the 54 men who avoided the cut line aiming to complete 72 holes at Augusta National Golf Club, and for one, there is a green jacket waiting on the other side (along with the winner's share of the 2026 Masters purse, which stands at $22.5 million with a variety of prize money payouts).

While only one will be lucky enough to achieve the green jacket, a stacked leaderboard should offer an incredible run to the finish. The 2025 Masters champion, 36-hole and 54-hole co-leader Rory McIlroy remains the favorite to become the first golfer to win back-to-back green jackets since Tiger Woods (2001-02), but if Moving Day was any indication, he is not going to coast to the finish.

McIlroy coughed up a Masters-record six-shot advantage at the 36-hole mark with Cameron Young and Scottie Scheffler storming up the leaderboard with a pair of matching 7-under 65s. Young, a 28-year-old New Yorker, enters Sunday's final round as co-leader with McIlroy, while Scheffler is four shots back at T7. Between them are Sam Burns, Shane Lowry (McIlroy's best friend on teh PGA Tour), ason Day and Justin Rose, a three-time runner-up at Augusta National Golf Club.

There is so much to follow Sunday that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We have you covered.

CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2026 Masters from start to finish with our myriad of Masters Live streaming options. Hit the links below to tune into the Featured Groups channel and watch complete rounds from some of the best golfers in the game, spend your day surveying Amen Corner or view all the action at Holes 15 & 16. Masters TV coverage does not begin until later in the day, so this is the absolute best place to watch the Masters live on Sunday.

Enjoy expanded broadcast coverage from CBS Sports and Paramount+ on Sunday. Check out the complete 2026 Masters TV schedule and coverage guide so you do not miss a single moment from this tradition unlike any other.

All times Eastern

Round 4 -- Sunday, April 12

Round 4 start time: 9 a.m. [Tee times]

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app

Connected devices: Available on Paramount+ (login required)

Early coverage: 12-2 p.m. on Paramount+

TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on Paramount+, CBSSports.com~, CBS Sports app~

~ TV provider or Paramount+ Premium login required

Round 4 encore: Sunday at 8 p.m. and Monday at 6 p.m. on CBS Sports Network