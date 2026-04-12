How to watch 2026 Masters live: Round 4 TV coverage, channel and streaming guide for Sunday
Watch every single shot from the biggest names in golf like Rory McIlroy during the final round of the Masters 2026
AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The 2026 Masters has arrived at its final stanza with 18 holes of pristine golf remaining at the country's best course. The action continues with the 54 men who avoided the cut line aiming to complete 72 holes at Augusta National Golf Club, and for one, there is a green jacket waiting on the other side (along with the winner's share of the 2026 Masters purse, which stands at $22.5 million with a variety of prize money payouts).
While only one will be lucky enough to achieve the green jacket, a stacked leaderboard should offer an incredible run to the finish. The 2025 Masters champion, 36-hole and 54-hole co-leader Rory McIlroy remains the favorite to become the first golfer to win back-to-back green jackets since Tiger Woods (2001-02), but if Moving Day was any indication, he is not going to coast to the finish.
McIlroy coughed up a Masters-record six-shot advantage at the 36-hole mark with Cameron Young and Scottie Scheffler storming up the leaderboard with a pair of matching 7-under 65s. Young, a 28-year-old New Yorker, enters Sunday's final round as co-leader with McIlroy, while Scheffler is four shots back at T7. Between them are Sam Burns, Shane Lowry (McIlroy's best friend on teh PGA Tour), ason Day and Justin Rose, a three-time runner-up at Augusta National Golf Club.
There is so much to follow Sunday that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We have you covered.
CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2026 Masters from start to finish with our myriad of Masters Live streaming options. Hit the links below to tune into the Featured Groups channel and watch complete rounds from some of the best golfers in the game, spend your day surveying Amen Corner or view all the action at Holes 15 & 16. Masters TV coverage does not begin until later in the day, so this is the absolute best place to watch the Masters live on Sunday.
Enjoy expanded broadcast coverage from CBS Sports and Paramount+ on Sunday. Check out the complete 2026 Masters TV schedule and coverage guide so you do not miss a single moment from this tradition unlike any other.
All times Eastern
Round 4 -- Sunday, April 12
Round 4 start time: 9 a.m. [Tee times]
Masters Live stream
Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app
Connected devices: Available on Paramount+ (login required)
- Masters on the Range: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (CBS Sports Network, Paramount+)
- Featured Groups -- 9:20 a.m. to 7 p.m.
9:28 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia
10:12 a.m. -- Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas
12:35 p.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood
1:30 p.m. -- Patrick Reed, Collin Morikawa
- Amen Corner -- 11:15 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Holes 15 & 16 -- 12:05 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Holes 4, 5 & 6 -- 9:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Masters.com)
Early coverage: 12-2 p.m. on Paramount+
TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on CBS
TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on Paramount+, CBSSports.com~, CBS Sports app~
~ TV provider or Paramount+ Premium login required
Round 4 encore: Sunday at 8 p.m. and Monday at 6 p.m. on CBS Sports Network