Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Golf League (TGL) continues to fill out its player pool as Matt Fitzpatrick became the latest to announce his inclusion in the Monday night simulator league that is set to begin in 2024. Fitzpatrick joins recent signings Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas as the TGL inches closer to fully rostering its six teams of three PGA Tour players.

"While teeing it up with the world's best has been a highlight of my career so far, this opportunity to compete in TGL is taking that experience to a whole other level," Fitzpatrick said. "TGL combines world-class players in a team format within an arena environment for a global television audience. With a formula like that, it will create another platform for fans, especially young fans, to see our sport shine on a new stage."

With the addition of Fitzpatrick, the TGL now boasts seven players who have won a total of 26 major championships, 149 PGA Tour victories and 863 weeks at world No. 1. Fitzpatrick memorably broke through in dramatic fashion at the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club -- the site of his 2013 U.S. Amateur triumph -- and has eight international victories to his credit.

"Blending global superstars with the next generation of emerging champions like Matthew Fitzpatrick is foundational to forming the six TGL teams," said TMRW Sports CEO Mike McCarley. "Fitzpatrick is a major champion who will be a stalwart of the European Ryder Cup Team for the next decade. Adding a young, world-class player from England, who has won consistently all around the world, expands the global reach of committed TGL players ranging from Australia, Northern Ireland, Spain, and the U.S. with TGL's first seven players announced."

In partnership with the PGA Tour, the TGL will consist of a 15-match regular season schedule with playoffs to follow. The six teams will face each other in two-hour head-to-head matches that is digestible for both the viewer at home and those up close and personal in the stands. Players will strike full shots -- both off the tee and approaches into the green -- into a simulator while short-game shots will take place in front of fans in a new arena built on the Palm Beach State campus in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.