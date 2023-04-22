A Buffalo-area golf course has quickly reversed course on a new set of rules and regulations for consuming alcohol. The Buffalo Tournament Club in Lancaster, N.Y. received a large amount of backlash on social media when it announced new policies that would require certain players to take a Breathalyzer test at the end of their round.

Instead of using a drink cart, the Buffalo Tournament Club chose to let players bring their own alcohol onto the course for a "corkage fee." All players in the party were required to pay the fee, which was $5 for 18 holes and $3 for nine holes, regardless of whether they were going to drink.

Any players who did not drink during the round could get their fee refunded by taking a Breathalyzer test for $1. If the player passed the test, they would get their corkage fee and Breathalyzer fee refunded.

When the club's new policies hit social media, it received quite a bit of pushback. In fact, the news was so poorly received that the Buffalo Tournament Club has already nixed the new rules.

In an interview with The Buffalo News, club owner Timothy Davis said few people complained to him in person, but there was enough anger on social media for the business to change direction rather quickly.

"We said, 'Look, too many people are unhappy and we're going to discontinue it immediately,' " Davis said.

In 2022, the corkage fee was voluntary for golfers who wanted to drink outside alcohol on the course. However, Davis told The Buffalo News that so few people abided by that policy, the club decided to make the corkage fee mandatory for all golfers 21 and older.

The course has now gone back to banning outside alcohol, but Davis said the club won't be checking coolers or bags. He will only request that outside alcohol be kept hidden around the clubhouse area.