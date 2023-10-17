Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Golf League (TGL) continues to fill up after Min Woo Lee, Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, Lucas Glover and Kevin Kisner became the latest players to commit to the league ahead of its January 2024 start. These five join an already stacked roster as the league announced an expansion from 18 to 24 players, allowing for some flexibility in each three-man team during the PGA Tour season. While the roster appears to be set with the expected total of 24 players now on board, the six teams have yet to be finalized.

"It's amazing," said Lee. "Look at the roster, it's crazy. It seems like everyone and then there's me. I'm trying to do my best and compete with these guys. These guys, obviously major champions and best in the world. I guess a bit of my fun personality and hopefully I can play some good golf there, too. I really like that, like type of format, team event. I'm not sure what team I'll be on, but yeah, I'll be really excited. Hope I can get a couple of big boys and we can up winning."

Lee is among the younger competitors in the league at just 25 years of age. Alongside Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa, Lee makes up the next generation of golfers of whom fans want to see more. Clark and Glover bring a pair of U.S. Open championships to the table while Kisner and Cantlay have played some of their best golf in the team environment throughout their careers.

"I can promise that I'm going to have a lot of fun at TGL events and hope to bring a little trash talk and personality to each match," said Kisner. "I love the idea of trying new things in golf and TGL should be a way we can introduce fans of other sports to golf and maybe even create a few new fans along the way."

In partnership with the PGA Tour, TGL will consist of a 15-match regular-season schedule with playoffs to follow. Six teams will face one another in two-hour, head-to-head matches that are meant to be more easily digestible than longer golf events due to their shortened length. Players will strike full shots — both off the tee and approaches into the green — into a simulator with short-game shots happening live in front of fans in the SoFi Center, a new arena built on the Palm Beach State campus in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

TGL commands the services of seven of the top 10 players in the Official World Golf Rankings. Its roster of players has combined for 32 major championships, 223 PGA Tour victories, 119 international victories and 886 weeks at world No. 1.

Below is a look at the roster of 24 golfers set to compete in the first TGL season:

Tiger Woods

Rory McIlroy

Jon Rahm

Collin Morikawa

Justin Thomas

Matt Fitzpatrick

Shane Lowry

Justin Rose

Adam Scott

Xander Schauffele

Max Homa

Tyrrell Hatton

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Tom Kim

Billy Horschel

Keegan Bradley

Cameron Young

Sahith Theegala

Min Woo Lee

Patrick Cantlay

Kevin Kisner

Wyndham Clark

Lucas Glover

The big names associated with the league do not stop with those who are hitting the shots. TGL has previously announced four of six team ownership groups. Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank leads Atlanta Drive Golf Club. Fenway Sports Group is behind TGL Boston. Reddit's Alexis Ohanian, Serena and Venus Williams — as well as limited partners Alex Morgan, Michell Wie West, Servando Carrasco and the Antetokounmpo brothers — own Los Angeles Golf Club. Mets owner Steven Cohen fronts TGL New York. The two remaining ownership groups remain unnamed.