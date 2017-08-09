PGA Championship 2017 weather: Rain expected to be a factor at Quail Hollow

When Quail Hollow replaced its old turf with new Champion Ultradwarf Bermudagrass last year, it is presumed that it wanted to create a fast and firm surface for the 99th PGA Championship. A real test, so to speak. Not on par with the U.S. Open, but I'm not sure anyone wanted to see 21 under win this event like Rory McIlroy shot back in 2015 (other than, you know, Rory McIlroy).

So Quail Hollow revamped its greens, re-did its fairways, grew the rough and made the greens "almost too fast" (according to Kevin Na). Of course it was rewarded with buckets of rain with more to come later this week, which effectively ruined the entire setup as it was intended.

Here is a look at the forecast for Charlotte, North Carolina for the rest of the week.

This rain should help slow the greens and make a 7,600-yard course play even longer. That's going to assist the big boppers who already had an advantage. As The 15th Club recently pointed out, it's a greater advantage to be closer to greens at Quail Hollow than it is at other PGA Tour stops.

Plus, it's the long hitters who are normally better in the rain anyway.

Tough Mudders... SG per Round Performance in the rain since 2014 pic.twitter.com/rkAm3deOoc — Josh Culp (@futureoffantasy) August 8, 2017

Now one unintended consequence of this rain might be how it affects the already-lengthy rough. Quail Hollow is normally not as penalizing as other places on drives that miss the fairways (think Augusta National), but with the longer bermuda combined with a ton of precipitation, that should change.

Ultimately, I don't think the rain will affect the type of winner we get because I believe a bomber was always going to roll this weekend. But it will affect the score we get. Instead of, say, 275-276 winning, we could see more like 12-under 272 as the champ's total. This will make for a bit of a more exciting tournament for some as the soft conditions will likely allow additional scoring. My only hope? They still give us an elite Sunday leaderboard.