Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm have been popular PGA DFS picks for years, but daily Fantasy golf players will have to decide if they can be trusted when they set their PGA DFS strategy for the 2023 Open Championship, which tees off from Royal Liverpool on Thursday. McIlroy, among the highest priced players on both DraftKings and FanDuel, has won 24 PGA Tour events in his career, including four major championships. He won the Open Championship at Royal Liverpool in 2014 and is coming off a victory at last week's Scottish Open. Rahm, whose 2023 Open Championship DFS pricing is $11,200 on DraftKings and $12,000 on FanDuel, has secured four victories this season.

However, Rahm is coming off a missed cut at the Travelers Championship and has finished 50th or worse in two of his last four starts. Should your PGA DFS advice include taking a chance on Rahm or McIlroy? Or is it time to fade them in favor of players with a significantly lower price tag?

Top 2023 Open Championship PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the Open Championship 2023 is Min Woo Lee at $7,700 on DraftKings and $9,400 on FanDuel. In order to score well at Royal Liverpool, players will need to drain putts, and few do it better than Lee. In fact, the 24-year-old enters the 2023 Open Championship ranked first in overall putting average (1.377), fourth in strokes gained putting (0.802) and seventh in putts per round (27.88).

He's also finished ninth or better in two of his last three starts on the PGA Tour, which includes a fifth-place showing at the U.S. Open in June. Those impressive results make Lee a complete steal at this price point, so confidently lock him in your PGA DFS lineups.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Tommy Fleetwood at $9,300 on DraftKings and $10,700 on FanDuel. Fleetwood enters this week's event as one of the best putters on tour, which will make him one of the most valuable PGA DFS picks.

Fleetwood ranks 14th in putts per round (28.07), 16th in putting average (1.717) and 30th in strokes gained putting (0.440). Fleetwood is also accurate with his approach shots, ranking 26th in strokes gained approach to green (0.474). His ability to drain putts has helped the 32-year-old Englishman finish sixth or better in three of his last four starts. Plus, he finished fourth at the Open Championship in 2022, proving he can provide value on the major championship stage. See who else to back right here.

How to set 2023 Open Championship DFS lineups

