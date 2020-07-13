Watch Now: Tiger Woods Returns For First Time Since Break ( 3:23 )

The final eight events on the PGA Tour's 2019-20 schedule will be played without fans, the Tour announced on Monday. Five events into the return amid this pandemic, the Tour has yet to host a tournament with fans. This week's Memorial Tournament was supposed to be the first but that was recently rescinded amid rising COVID-19 cases across the country. On Monday, it was decided that nobody would attend an event through the beginning of September.

Here's a look at the events on the Tour's schedule for the rest of this season.

The Memorial -- July 16-19

3M Open -- July 23-26

WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational -- July 30 - Aug. 2

Barracuda Championship -- July 30 - Aug. 2

Wyndham Championship -- Aug. 13-16

The Northern Trust -- Aug. 20-23

BMW Championship -- Aug. 27-30

Tour Championship -- Sept. 4-7

The PGA Championship is slotted for Aug. 6-9, but that tournament is run by the PGA of America, not the PGA Tour. It will also be played without fans. There is no word on whether fans will be allowed next season, which starts Sept. 10-13 at the Safeway Open in Napa.

Shortly after that Safeway Open, the U.S. Open will be played at Winged Foot in New York on Sept. 17-20 and then the Masters in November. Those events are run by the USGA and Augusta National Golf Club, respectively, and have not made any declarations about fan attendance.

Currently, the Tour is only allowing players, caddies and other essential personnel, such as coaches, trainers and instructors on site. This in addition to staff and volunteers. All of those parties are currently being tested for COVID-19 and will not be allowed on the grounds until they have a negative in-market result in hand.