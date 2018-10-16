PGA Tour DFS, 2018 CJ Cup: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy golf picks

Before you set your PGA Tour DFS lineups on DraftKings or FanDuel for the 2018 CJ Cup, you need to hear what Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings, and he has been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this year. Two weeks ago at the Safeway Open, McClure built his FanDuel lineup around Ryan Moore. The result: Moore fired three rounds of 67 or better on his way to a score of 14 under par and a runner-up finish. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable weekend.

Now McClure has set his sights on the 2018 CJ Cup and has revealed his optimal PGA DFS lineups. One huge name McClure is all over this week: Xander Schauffele at $10,900 on FanDuel and $9,400 on DraftKings.

Schauffele, who has two top-10 finishes in his past three PGA Tour starts, is an almost sure-fire bet to finish near the top of the leaderboard this week. He enters the CJ Cup 2018 full of confidence and finished last season ranked inside the top 45 on the PGA Tour in both driving distance (304.6) and birdie average (3.81), which will allow him to rack up points at the 2018 CJ Cup.

One player McClure is avoiding like the plague at the 2018 CJ Cup: Jason Day ($11,900 on FanDuel, $10,600 on DraftKings).

Day is among the most expensive players on FanDuel and DraftKings this week, but he has failed to crack the top 10 in nine of his past 10 starts on the PGA Tour. He also ranked 139th on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy percentage (58.14) last season, which could lead to extremely difficult playing conditions this week.

McClure is also targeting multiple value picks you're not even thinking about that will allow you to build a loaded roster with huge potential. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your PGA DFS tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So what 2018 CJ Cup lineup should you enter on DraftKings or FanDuel? And which mid-price player is the key to victory in DFS? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the man who has made nearly $2 million in daily fantasy sports, and find out.