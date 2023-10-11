The PGA Tour has issued a three-month suspension to Ben An for violating its anti-doping policy. An tested positive for a substance prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency contained in over-the-counter cough medicine that can be purchased in his native country of Korea.

"In August, I was suffering from a head cold and cough. As my symptoms worsened, my mother suggested I take a widely available medication from Korea that had helped her through a similar ailment," An said in a statement posted to his Instagram account. "I took this medicine without checking its contents first, only to later find that it contained a substance that is prohibited under the PGA Tour's anti-doping program.

"It was the only time I used this medication and in no way did I take it to gain a competitive advantage," An continued. "I regret not being more thorough in my decision-making and take full responsibility for my actions. I'd like to thank the PGA Tour for supporting me during this process and look forward to returning to competition in the new year."

An is coming off one of the best seasons of his career. He finished 44th in the FedEx Cup race and qualified for all of the Tour's signature events in 2024. He finished in the top 10 four times during the 2022-23 PGA Tour season and added a T4 at the Fortinet Championship, which started the FedEx Cup Fall.

He spent 2022 on the Korn Ferry Tour after losing his Tour card in 2021.

An is an outrageous ball-striker but has struggled with putting throughout his career. While he has not won at the PGA Tour level, he has 22 top-10 finishes and has made more than $13 million playing in Tour events.

The Tour noted that An's suspension is retroactive to August 31, meaning he will be eligible on December 1. A Tour statement added that An has been cooperative throughout the process and accepted his suspension without contention or appeal.