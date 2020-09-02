The PGA Tour on Wednesday released its complete 2020-2021 schedule, and as expected, it's a little different -- and a lot more packed -- than usual. The season features 14 tournaments that were either postponed or canceled because of the pandemic and 50 events in total, the most in a season since 1975.

"If you're a golf fan, this is a dream season with more significant events than ever before, including the Olympic Games," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a release. "Building our schedule is always complicated, but never more so as over the past several months as we continue to navigate challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic."

The season begins Sept. 7 at the Safeway Open in Napa, California, the sixth time in seven years the event will open the season since the Tour went to a wraparound schedule. The first major championship is scheduled the following week at Winged Foot with the rescheduled U.S. Open, marking the first time since 1913 the U.S. Open will be played in the month of September.

Among other changes to the schedule is that there will be six major championships played during the season, with the Masters Tournament being played in November (after it was postponed earlier this year) and again in April, and the U.S. Open again in June.

The PGA Tour also announced minor changes to FedEx points accrual with the Bermuda Championship and the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship set to award full FedEx Cup points (500) for the first time with Masters invites at stake.