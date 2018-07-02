Pro golfer accused of cheating after shooting 64 on Sunday at Quicken Loans National

Sung Kang shot what, at the time he entered the clubhouse, was the round of the day on Sunday at the 2018 Quicken Loans National. Kang made six birdies on the afternoon and played both sides of the course in 32. The only problem? His playing partner, Joel Dahmen, accused Kang of cheating during his round.

Apparently the hole in question is the par-5 10th, a hole Kang parred. The debate got so intense and lasted for so long that the pairing behind Dahmen and Kang actually played through. Dahmen said Kang "cheated" on Twitter, and he followed it up with a series of responses.

Kang cheated. He took a bad drop from a hazard. I argued until I was blue. I lost. — Joel Dahmen (@Joel_Dahmen) July 2, 2018

When Dahmen was asked exactly what happened, here's what he said:

"It was a typical dispute about where or if it crossed the hazard," Dahmen said on Twitter. "It clearly did not cross the hazard. We went back and forth for 25 minutes and he ended up dropping closer to the green. At that point there is nothing I can do. If I don't sign the card, a rules official will. I would just be delaying the inevitable."

Here's a look at Kang's shot on ShotLink. It's obviously difficult to tell where it crossed the water hazard here, but it seems clear that Dahmen took issue with where Kang's drop was (the No. 3 pin).

It's pretty unusual for a pro to so brazenly drop the C-word on a fellow competitor, but Dahmen was pretty adamant about what happened. Kang is in the field this week at the Greenbrier, so we should hear from him at some point over the next few days and get his side of the story.