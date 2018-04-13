RBC Heritage weekend odds 2018: Picks from the same model that predicted Patrick Reed's Masters victory

The leaderboard at the 2018 RBC Heritage is extremely crowded heading into Saturday's action at Harbour Town Golf Links. Bryson DeChambeau, who holds a one-shot lead entering the third round, is the Vegas favorite at 4-1, followed closely by Ian Poulter at 7-1 and Si Woo Kim at 10-1.



Before you make any bets or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on DraftKings or FanDuel, you'll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.



SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, nailed the 2018 Masters, predicting the career-defining victory for Patrick Reed entering the weekend. It also nailed the Masters and U.S. Open last year, calling wins for Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka entering the weekend. Then, it was all over Jordan Spieth at the 2017 British Open from the start and called the 24-year-old's third major victory. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.



Now that the cut for the 2018 RBC Heritage has been made, SportsLine simulated the rest of the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.



One surprise the model is calling for: Dustin Johnson, who is currently No. 1 in the Official World Golf Rankings, charges up the leaderboard and makes a serious run at the title.



Johnson, who is currently six shots back of leader Bryson DeChambeau, has fired back-to-back rounds of 69 to start the RBC Heritage 2018. However, coming from behind to win a tournament is familiar territory for Johnson. In nine of his 16 PGA Tour victories, he's come back to win after trailing through 36 holes.



Another surprise: Rory Sabbatini, who sits just two shots off the lead heading into Saturday, doesn't sniff the top 15. He's somebody to completely steer clear of this weekend.



Also, the model says two golfers with odds longer than 20/1 will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.



So who wins the 2018 RBC Heritage? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full RBC Heritage projected leaderboard from the model that's nailed four of the last five majors heading into the weekend, and find out.



Bryson DeChambeau 4/1

Ian Poulter 7/1

Si Woo Kim 10/1

Luke List 12/1

Brandt Snedeker 12/1

Dustin Johnson 12/1

Matt Kuchar 14/1

Chesson Hadley 16/1

Rory Sabbatini 20/1

Charles Howell III 22/1

Cameron Smith 22/1

Billy Horschel 25/1

Kevin Kisner 28/1

Bill Haas 28/1

Xander Schauffele 28/1