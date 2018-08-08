Relive Tiger Woods' 2007 PGA Championship, the 13th of his 14 major wins
Tiger Woods outlasted Woody Austin and Ernie Els in the heat of Oklahoma
The heat the players will face in Missouri this week for the PGA Championship don't compare to the triple-digit temperatures from the 2007 edition at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Tiger Woods was six strokes off the lead after the opening round, but took control of the tournament with a 63 on Friday to move into first place with a two-stroke lead. Back-to-back 69s on Saturday and Sunday were enough to hold that lead against the likes of Woody Austin and Ernie Els.
Taking control of a leaderboard early and holding off the competition on the weekend made it a signature Woods' win, one that improved his record of holding at least a share of the 54-hole lead in major championships to 13-0.
Woods' 14th major win would come less than a year later at the U.S. Open, beating Rocco Mediate in an epic Monday finish. After getting himself into contention on a Sunday at Carnoustie, Woods enters this week at Bellerive aiming for a fifth PGA Championship victory and major win No. 15.
