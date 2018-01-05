Rickie Fowler explains why he wore an untucked Hawaiian shirt to open 2018

A few years ago, Rickie Fowler debuted high-top shoes and joggers at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. This was more or less in line with what Fowler does -- take hip off-the-course fashion and make it his own on the course. On Thursday, he took that a step further with an untucked Hawaiian shirt in his first round at Kapalua.

Fowler looked equal parts tourist and professional golfer. It's a look not many can (or would try to) pull off, and he noted after his round that Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth gave him hell about it. No worries, though, they can't rock it like he can, he said.

"I always like pushing the boundaries a little bit." - @RickieFowler on his laid back look at the @Sentry_TOC pic.twitter.com/3g91TcLKlt — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) January 5, 2018

"Well, we are in Maui, so I feel like this shirt was somewhat fitting," Fowler added later. "Puma's obviously always done a great job coming out with some cool, fun stuff, working alongside me on a few things and, yeah, I think the shirt, it fits here.

"I've always been different. I don't want to go straight down the middle of the fairway. I like to skirt into the rough a little bit, but at the same time obviously still be respectable. I thought it was fun and definitely fitting for Maui. It's not like you can really bring out this shirt in many other places but on the island. So I thought it was definitely fitting for the start of this week."

I'm in, if only because of all the people who are out. Fowler shot a 4-under 69 and trails leader Marc Leishman by two after the first round.