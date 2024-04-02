Cohen Private Ventures, the owner of TGL's New York Golf Club, announced its four-man roster on Tuesday. Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick and New York's very own Cameron Young will play for the Big Apple squad in the simulator golf league spearheaded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy that will kick off in January 2025.

"New Yorkers expect and deserve the best, and we couldn't be more excited to have four of the best players in the world serve as an extension of the thriving golf and sporting culture of our city and region," said Steve Cohen, owner of the NYGC and the New York Mets. "Rickie, Xander, Matt, and Cameron's unwavering dedication to the sport, successful track records, and passion for winning is indisputable, and we look forward to watching them compete on golf's newest stage."

Schauffele headlines the group as the highest-ranked player among them at No. 5 in the OWGR. The reigning Olympic gold medalist, Schauffele has collected seven PGA Tour wins and serves as a member of numerous U.S Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup teams.

Joining him on some of those squads has been Fowler. One of the most popular names in the game, Fowler rediscovered his form last season after dropping off. Both Fowler and Schauffele opened the 2023 U.S. Open with matching 62s to set a new scoring record in the championship. Fowler went on to win the Rocket Mortgage Classic later that summer and play on the U.S. Ryder Cup team in Rome.

Schauffele and Fowler ultimately lost to the European side that featured Fitzpatrick. The 2022 U.S. Open champion became only the second man to win the U.S. Open and U.S. Amateur at the same golf course with his titles coming at The Country Club at Brookline. The Englishman has since tacked on another PGA Tour victory to add to an impressive international résumé.

As for the man with the ties to New York, Young grew up playing his golf at Sleepy Hollow. A former PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, Young has shined on the major championship stage finishing runner-up at the 2022 Open at St. Andrews.

"Having grown up a New Yorker, first learning to play at Sleepy Hollow, the opportunity to represent New York Golf Club feels surreal," said Young. "Alongside Rickie, Xander, and Matt, I am confident we are going to be a highly competitive team in the upcoming TGL season."

TGL will feature a 15-match regular season that will set the stage for the postseason where a best-of-three championship awaits the top two teams. Ahead of each three-on-three match, the two teams of four will announce which of their players are participating. All players will be mic'd up.

The league originally announced that it would play frequently on Monday nights in 2024. TGL will likely play a mixture of Mondays and Tuesdays in 2025 with the season wrapping up in March before preparation for the Masters and major championship season, CBS Sports has confirmed.

TGL Teams

Team Owner Players Atlanta Drive GC Arthur Blank Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel, Lucas Glover Boston Common Golf Fenway Sports Group Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley and a player to be announced Los Angeles Golf Club Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams and others Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood New York Golf Club Steven Cohen Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young Jupiter Links Golf Club Tiger Woods & David Blitzer Tiger Woods and three players to be announced TGL San Francisco Avenue Sports Fund with Marc Lasry, Stephen Curry and others TBA

Other player commitments