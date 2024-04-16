Rory McIlroy on Tuesday quickly squashed rumors of a potential blockbuster move to LIV Golf ahead of the 2024 RBC Heritage. Speaking to Golf Channel's Todd Lewis, McIlroy denied a report that had surfaced Monday suggesting he had been offered $850 million and an equity stake in the league, while he also committed to the PGA Tour for the long haul.

"I will play the PGA Tour for the rest of my career," McIlroy said.

McIlroy became the pseudo-spokesperson for the PGA Tour when LIV Golf first became a threat more than two years ago. Opposing LIV Golf at every turn, the Northern Irishman has since softened his stance due in large part to the June 6, 2023 announcement which revealed the two entities were working on a deal to combine commercial operations.

"I honestly don't know how these things get started," McIlroy said. "I've never been offered a number by LIV and I've never contemplated going to LIV. Again, I think I've made it clear over the past two years that I don't think it's something for me. It doesn't mean I judge people who have went to play over there. I think one of the things that I've realized over the past two years is that people can make their own decisions for whatever they think is best for themselves, and who are we to judge them for that? But, personally for me, my future is here on the PGA Tour and it's never been any different."

At the Canadian Open last summer, McIlroy lamented that he felt he was treated like a "sacrificial lamb" in the battle between the two leagues. The 34-year-old then resigned from the PGA Tour policy board this past fall and has distanced himself from the inner workings of a potential deal between the PGA Tour and the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (LIV Golf's financial backers) while even removing himself from a group chat of the PGA Tour's top players.

"No idea [where this rumor originated from]," McIlroy continued. "I think over the last two years there have been so many rumors of guys. I think the one thing that I have realized as well is guys need to keep an open mind, and I'm sure there's been players who are still playing on the PGA Tour that have talked to the guys from LIV and had offers and whatever. But, yeah, I have no idea. It's never even been a conversation for us, and it's just one of those things that's unfortunate that we have to deal with and this is the state that our game's in. I am obviously here to today, and I'm playing this PGA Tour event next week and I will play the PGA Tour for the rest of my career."

The PGA Tour and the Saudi Arabian PIF's leadership met last month in The Bahamas for what was an introductory conversation between PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan and members of the PGA Tour policy board. PGA Tour commissioner and PGA Tour Enterprises CEO Jay Monahan told the membership that the meeting was "constructive."