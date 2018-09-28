Ryder Cup 2018 odds, predictions, picks for USA vs. Europe from the model that called Tiger Woods' FedEx Cup run

The 2018 Ryder Cup will be played at Le Golf National in France for the first time in the history of the event. It all starts Friday at 2:10 a.m. ET with Tony Finau and Brooks Koepka taking on Justin Rose and Jon Rahm. In the latest 2018 Ryder Cup odds, Team USA is favored to retain the trophy at -150 (risk $150 to win $100), while Team Europe is +130 (risk $100 to win $130). The Americans have won twice as many Ryder Cups as Europe since the tournament began in 1927, with a total record of 26-13-2. However, the Europeans have dominated recently, winning six of the last eight competitions. But before you make any 2018 Ryder Cup picks, you'll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.

The model was dead-on in the 2018 FedEx Cup Playoffs as well. In fact, it was all over Woods at the Tour Championship, projecting him as a top contender from the start despite the fact that he hadn't won a tournament since 2013.

The model has simulated the 2018 Ryder Cup 10,000 times.

Bryson DeChambeau, a +225 longshot, is projected as the top American rookie.

DeChambeau may be the youngest player on Team USA, but he knows he can play with the best players in the world. In fact, he finished on top of the leaderboard in three tournaments on the PGA Tour this season, while also recording nine top 10 finishes.

His unique and scientific approach to golf has brought the 25-year-old a long way in a short period. He finished inside the top 15 on the PGA Tour in birdie average (4.20) and scoring average (69.646), which could go a long way in helping the Americans win their first Ryder Cup on foreign soil for the first time in 25 years.

Another surprise: Tiger Woods (6-1), playing in his first Ryder Cup since 2012, earns the most points for Team USA.

The Ryder Cup 2018 will be Woods' eighth as a player. He has competed in 33 matches, but has an all-time losing record with 13 wins, 17 losses and three halves. However, Woods has been nearly untouchable in his Ryder Cup singles matches. He has played seven singles matches in his career and recorded just one loss (4-1-2). Friday marks Woods' eighth appearance at the Ryder Cup and the first since 2012.

Plus, Woods enters the 2018 Ryder Cup playing as well as anyone in the world. He earned his 80th career PGA Tour victory last week at the Tour Championship, which marked his first win on the PGA Tour since the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

