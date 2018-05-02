Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn surprises fan after his withdrawal letter from event

When Stephen Atkinson recently wrote a letter to European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn, he likely had no idea what he was getting into. Atkinson, a Euro fan, hilariously withdrew his name from Ryder Cup consideration a few weeks ago because of a world ranking of 52,187 (the world rankings don't go past 2,000).

"I realize that this may come as a shock and removes one of your options," wrote Atkinson. "But I am sure there are a number of equally good choices available. In any event, the team looks very strong without my experience."

Unbelievable

Where do I go from here?

Stephen, please reconsider @RyderCupEurope pic.twitter.com/eCcYZ3fDDT — Thomas Bjorn (@thomasbjorngolf) April 23, 2018

So of course, Bjorn went to his house to see what was up.

"I'm very disappointed, but as he can't be with us in France, I thought I'd take this little baby and go and see him and see what he misses out on," said Bjorn pointing at the Ryder Cup trophy.

The result is pretty amazing.