Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn surprises fan after his withdrawal letter from event
This letter was hilarious, but Bjorn's response was even better
When Stephen Atkinson recently wrote a letter to European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn, he likely had no idea what he was getting into. Atkinson, a Euro fan, hilariously withdrew his name from Ryder Cup consideration a few weeks ago because of a world ranking of 52,187 (the world rankings don't go past 2,000).
"I realize that this may come as a shock and removes one of your options," wrote Atkinson. "But I am sure there are a number of equally good choices available. In any event, the team looks very strong without my experience."
So of course, Bjorn went to his house to see what was up.
"I'm very disappointed, but as he can't be with us in France, I thought I'd take this little baby and go and see him and see what he misses out on," said Bjorn pointing at the Ryder Cup trophy.
The result is pretty amazing.
-
Woods, Reed paired together at Quail
Big Cat is back this week at Quail Hollow with one of his proteges
-
Thomas helps fan propose at Wells Fargo
Pretty cool moment as the No. 2 player in the world helps two fans make a lifetime memory
-
Wells Fargo Championship picks, odds
SportsLine simulated the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship 10,000 times and has some surprising...
-
Woods, McIlroy return to Quail Hollow
We get our first big boy tournament following the 2018 Masters this week at Quail Hollow
-
Wells Fargo Championship best DFS lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Woods get second half started with bang
Joining Big Cat this week are Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas at Quail Hollo...