There will be a new wrinkle at play when The Match 9 takes place on Monday, as two LPGA stars are participating in the four-golfer event for the first time. Lexi Thompson and Rose Zhang will join Rory McIlroy and Max Homa in Monday's charity event at The Park in West Palm Beach, Florida. Unlike previous editions of the contest, it will be an individual competition rather than a team format. The golfer who raises the most skins money for charity will be declared the winner of the 12-hole exhibition, which begins at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be held under the lights.

The Match IX golfers, format

The format of this event has been constantly changing with every iteration, and this year is no different. It is the first time that LPGA Tour golfers have participated, so it will be an individual competition instead of the normal team format. Whoever raises the most money for charity in the mixed skins format will be declared the winner at the end of the 12 holes.

They will use the same tees for the four par-3 holes on the course, while the other eight holes will feature different tees and yardages for the men and women. Golfers will wear microphones throughout the evening, giving fans a chance to hear their strategy and trash talk on every hole. McIlroy is a four-time major champion who has won 24 times on the PGA Tour, and Homa has won six PGA events. Thompson has 11 LPGA victories, while Zhang won her first tournament as a 20-year-old at the 2023 Mizuho Americas Open. See which golfer to back at SportsLine.

