Tiger and Charlie Woods are back. The father-son duo has committed to play in the 2023 PNC Championship from Dec. 16-17 at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. This will be the fourth straight edition in which the two have teamed up in the 36-hole scramble, with their closest call coming in the form of a runner-up result in 2021.

"It is an amazing gift to be able to share my love of golf with Charlie and we genuinely do look forward to playing in the PNC Championship all years," Woods said Wednesday. "Competing together, against a field of so many golfing greats and their families, is so special."

The PNC Championship will also mark the second competitive start for Woods in a three-week span. Committing to play in the 2023 Hero World Challenge from Nov. 30-Dec. 3, a tournament which he hosts annually for 20 of the best players in the world, the 15-time major champion has put together a busy winter schedule before the calendar flips to the new year.

Woods did not play in the Hero World Challenge last year due to plantar fasciitis. Despite this, he was able to battle through the discomfort two weeks later at the PNC Championship where he was allowed to use a golf cart, which he has utilized in the last two playings of the family event.

The 47-year-old's last taste of competition came at the 2023 Masters where he was forced to withdraw in the third round due to an ankle injury. Woods has since been seen caddying for Charlie in junior golf tournaments and recently provided an update on his recovery after undergoing ankle surgery.

"My ankle is fine. Where they fused my ankle, I have absolutely zero issue whatsoever," Woods told the Associated Press. "That pain is completely gone. It's the other areas that have been compensated for … all the surrounding areas is where I had all my problems and I still do. So you fix one, others have to become more hypermobile to get around it, and it can lead to some issues."

Tiger and Charlie have finished inside the top 10 in each appearance at the PNC Championship. Their debut appearance saw the two share more than just laughs as Charlie's fist pumps and mannerisms were nearly identical to that of his old man's. In 2021, the two fired a final-round 57 in the scramble format to come up two strokes shy of John Daly and John Daly II.