Tiger Woods ends thrilling 2018 PGA Championship with a birdie, and fans can't get enough
Woods put together an outstanding run of golf over the past three days, and Sunday was more memorable for it
Tiger Woods' final round at the 2018 PGA Championship was one for the ages. Woods shot a 6-under 64 for on Sunday -- usually good enough to win any major when you're inside the top five -- wrapping up an outstanding weekend at 14-under 266.
At 42 years old, Woods' 64 was his best Sunday score in a major in his prestigious career. It's fitting for 2018 Tiger Woods, who has seemingly done everything except for win an event in his return to professional golf. He ended the day on one of the same spectacular notes he'd been hitting all day.
As Woods went to the clubhouse, the ovation from the fans gathered in St. Louis was utterly overwhelming.
It's not like Sunday was a fluke either. Across Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Woods put together a career run through 54 holes.
Ultimately, his even 70 on Thursday in conjunction with a couple crucial missed puts on Sunday and some outstanding play from champion Brooks Koepka did him in. But the bottom line remains that Woods has people watching golf. When Tiger does well, Golf Twitter gets a whole lot more expansive. It's not often that you see an athlete impact a sport the way Woods does.
So when he's in the mix on Sunday, everyone is watching.
As for Woods? He felt the love, and he gave it right back to St. Louis.
Koepka may have won, but this was Woods' day nonetheless. And with the FedEx Cup Playoffs approaching, Tiger has the golf world on notice. He's going to compete. And as long as he's competing, fans will patiently await his win. 2018 is Woods' best year in half a decade, and the sport is better off for it.
