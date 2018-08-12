Tiger Woods ends thrilling 2018 PGA Championship with a birdie, and fans can't get enough

Tiger Woods' final round at the 2018 PGA Championship was one for the ages. Woods shot a 6-under 64 for on Sunday -- usually good enough to win any major when you're inside the top five -- wrapping up an outstanding weekend at 14-under 266.

At 42 years old, Woods' 64 was his best Sunday score in a major in his prestigious career. It's fitting for 2018 Tiger Woods, who has seemingly done everything except for win an event in his return to professional golf. He ended the day on one of the same spectacular notes he'd been hitting all day.

"What else would you expect?!"

He may come up short, but the roar returned for Tiger Woods on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/vspx2sYWZm — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) August 12, 2018

As Woods went to the clubhouse, the ovation from the fans gathered in St. Louis was utterly overwhelming.

It's not like Sunday was a fluke either. Across Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Woods put together a career run through 54 holes.

Tiger Woods: 196 (66-66-64) over last 3 rounds; his lowest score across 54 holes of a major in his career by 4 shots — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) August 12, 2018

Ultimately, his even 70 on Thursday in conjunction with a couple crucial missed puts on Sunday and some outstanding play from champion Brooks Koepka did him in. But the bottom line remains that Woods has people watching golf. When Tiger does well, Golf Twitter gets a whole lot more expansive. It's not often that you see an athlete impact a sport the way Woods does.

So when he's in the mix on Sunday, everyone is watching.

Tiger Woods just made 8 birdies in the final round of a major, wearing his trademark red and black. I was there to see it. It really happened. In 2018. Just tremendous theater. — Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) August 12, 2018

Today you saw the real Tiger Woods for the first time in years. — Mike Francesa (@MikeFrancesa) August 12, 2018

The people love Tiger Woods.



Tiger Woods loves the people. pic.twitter.com/ERWXekK8Zd — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) August 12, 2018

I love Tiger Woods and I really don’t care who knows it. He will win again. He’s in the mix more than anyone imagined. He will finish. Just you wait. — Frankie Borrelli (@FrankieBorrelli) August 12, 2018

Tiger Woods makes golf SO GOOD to watch. What a legend. — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) August 12, 2018

Tiger Woods rolls in the birdie at the last. Finishes 70-66-66-64. What a week.



And yes, he came sooooo close. — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelTAN) August 12, 2018

My 10 year old son was barely alive the last time Tiger Woods was THIS good...so much fun to watch Tiger with him now that he plays a little himself and can appreciate the theater of Tiger in red on a Sunday! — Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) August 12, 2018

There is no reason to root against Tiger Woods right now. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) August 12, 2018

As for Woods? He felt the love, and he gave it right back to St. Louis.

“I can’t thank them enough for what they were saying out there, and what it meant to me as a player.”



Tiger Woods tells @Amanda_Balionis just how much he appreciates his fans. pic.twitter.com/UKDA9AFTkc — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) August 12, 2018

Koepka may have won, but this was Woods' day nonetheless. And with the FedEx Cup Playoffs approaching, Tiger has the golf world on notice. He's going to compete. And as long as he's competing, fans will patiently await his win. 2018 is Woods' best year in half a decade, and the sport is better off for it.