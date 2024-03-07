The leadership of PGA Tour Enterprises -- the PGA Tour's new for-profit entity -- is beginning to take shape. In February, a consortium of billionaire sports team owners known as Strategic Sports Group invested up to $3 billion for a 25% stake in the new company, which on Wednesday announced its 13-person board of directors.

The board is comprised of four SSG members, six current PGA Tour players and PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

Most notable on the board is Tiger Woods, who is presently one of the six player directors on the PGA Tour policy board. He will serve as vice chairman, while Monahan takes the CEO role it was long assumed he would hold.

Here are all 13 board members for PGA Tour Enterprises:

Tiger Woods (player)

Jordan Spieth (player)

Webb Simpson (player)

Patrick Cantlay (player)

Adam Scott (player)

Peter Malnati (player)

Jay Monahan (CEO)

Joe Ogilvie (director liaison)

Joe Gorder (independent director on PGA Tour policy board)

John Henry (Boston Red Sox)

Arthur Blank (Atlanta Falcons)

Andrew Cohen (New York Mets)

Sam Kennedy (Boston Red Sox)

Woods became a player director on the PGA Tour policy board in August 2023, and Spieth joined him when Rory McIlroy resigned from the same position at the end last year. All six players will serve those positions in dual roles.

"Today's announcement is another milestone for our organization, as I believe we have arrived at a PGA Tour Enterprise's board of directors with the right composition, expertise and balance necessary to take our organization into the future," said Monahan in a statement.

"Our current and former players will provide essential insight into our members' priorities and needs. And we welcome key SSG members to the leadership team, whose exceptional track records and achievements in global professional sports will lend a wealth of knowledge into the opportunities ahead for the PGA Tour. Their expertise will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in the success and growth of our commercial initiatives."

The PGA Tour Enterprises is still negotiating with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund over another potential investment into its product, which would potentially merge the operations of the organizations that run the PGA Tour and the LIV Golf.