Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy will reportedly play a skins match in Japan later this year

Even on an Open Championship Sunday in which he didn't make the cut, Tiger Woods managed to make some news. Woods will reportedly compete with Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama and Jason Day in a skins game in Japan around the same time of this fall's Zozo Championship on the PGA Tour. The game will happen on Oct. 21 at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, according to ESPN.

The one-day competition, which will offer lucrative prize money, will take place a few days prior to the start of the Zozo Championship, a new PGA Tour event being played outside of Tokyo where Woods will also compete.

Woods of course played a one-day match against Phil Mickelson for $9 million last Thanksgiving. The competition was a success, according to most metrics, and it seemed as if there would be some form of follow-up to it. This is something that has been brewing for a while now and was discussed as far back as April during the Masters.

"We are in pretty deep discussions about doing that, and Japan would be ideal to do the first one,'' Steinberg told ESPN.com back in April. "It might not be a traditional head-to-head match. It might be something more unique."

The PGA Tour used to sanction a skins game -- where money is earned for each hole a player wins -- for 25 years from 1983-2008. Tiger played in three of those.

ESPN also noted that the content produced here is for GolfTV. That was not the case for Woods' match with Mickelson. Woods is a partner with GolfTV.

Tiger's schedule going forward is going to be pretty interesting. He's skipping the WGC event next week in Memphis but is presumably playing all of the FedEx Cup Playoff events for which he qualifies. Then he'll likely take a big break and maybe not play again for a few months when the Zozo Championship and this skins game takes place. He's also the captain of a U.S. team that will compete for the Presidents Cup in Australia in December.