Tiger Woods will play in the 2024 Masters, but what his game will look like remains a bit of a mystery. Tiger's appearance at Augusta National will mark the first time since the 2024 Genesis Invitational that the 48-year-old will tee it up as the 15-time major champion was forced to withdraw during the second round at Riviera due to influenza.

He has not played in a tournament setting since.

"I hurt every day," Woods said with a grin Tuesday during his Masters press conference. "I ache. No, I ache every day. And I prefer it warm and humid and hot. And I know we're going to get some thunderstorms. So, at least it will be hot. It won't be like last year."

Woods made the cut for a record-tying 23rd straight Masters last year, pulling him alongside Fred Couples and Gary Player. He was forced to withdraw from the third round, however, due to an ankle injury as heavy rains engulfed Augusta National. This marked the second straight Saturday at the Masters that featured less-than-stellar weather. Chilly weekend temperatures were the culprit in 2022 and led Woods to close his Masters with consecutive rounds of 78.

Woods visited the course last month for a scouting trip ahead of the year's first major championship. He was joined by good friend Justin Thomas and Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley, so while he may be aching, he has also been preparing.

In his only complete competitive round of 2024, Woods carded a 1-over 72. He flashed signs of vintage Tiger with five birdies across the par 3s and par 5s but struggled with consistency throughout the day. Playing the par 4s in 6 over, Woods ultimately came in over par thanks in part to a shanked approach shot into the 18th green.

Woods ramped up his winter schedule with appearances at the Hero World Challenge and the PNC Championship, providing fans with a new wave of optimism about his health. He cited the possibility of a 2024 calendar that would feature one tournament per month, but the early exit in Los Angeles threw that possibility into doubt as it marked his third withdrawal in his last six PGA Tour starts dating back to the 2022 Masters. Instead of playing three tournaments ahead of the Masters, Woods' schedule has consisted of just one round.

"I wasn't ready to play," Woods said. "My body wasn't ready. My game wasn't ready. And I thought that ... once a month would be a really nice rhythm. Hasn't worked out that way. But now we have major championships every month from here through July. So, now the once a month hopefully kicks in."

Choosing to forego tournament action in March, Woods will enter the Masters without the luxury of playing his way into the tournament. Since claiming his latest green jacket in 2019, Tiger has been unable to notch a top 25 finish at a major, and he hasn't seen a Sunday at such a tournament since the 2022 Masters.

Still, Woods will have an opportunity to make more history at the Masters as he searches for a record 24th consecutive made cut. Tiger is also seeking to tie Jack Nicklaus by winning his sixth green jacket -- a feat he does not believe to be out of the realm of possibilities.

"If everything comes together, I think I can get one more," Woods said.