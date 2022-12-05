NBA players have flocked to the golf course during their down time for ages. Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley, Steph Curry ... the list of legends who enjoy the occasional round goes on, and Lebron James could be the next to join them. J.R. Smith, James' former teammate and current member of the North Carolina A&T men's golf team, discussed the possibility of the four-time MVP taking his talents to the golf course on Golf Channel's Golf Today

"I would love to get him on the course," Smith said. "For him, I think it would be amazing. Being in nature, being outdoors and being away from everybody, you get to throw your phone in the bag, have a drink, smoke a cigar, just enjoy the time. I think that would be such an amazing part of his life and give him time to himself, that peace of mind."

Unlike some of the biggest stars in the world of sports, little video evidence of James' swing existed -- until early October when footage of the 37-year-old at TopGolf surfaced on the internet. The swing needs ... work, to put it lightly, and while longer clubs may help, Smith already has a potential coach in mind for James: 15-time major champion Tiger Woods.

"I don't know if he [LeBron] has the fluidity, I'm just gonna say, to perfect that swing – or not perfect it, but to be one of those guys who can move it around early. I think it's going take him a while, he's going to have to get some lessons. I'm open to teaching him, but obviously I'm not the best either. He has access. I mean he and Tiger [Woods] are Nike [ambassadors], so they can figure that out."

Woods has played golf with NBA superstars in the past, including Dwayne Wade, one of Lebron's closest friends, and Jordan. With Woods confirming at the 2022 Hero World Challenge that his playing schedule will look much more relaxed moving forward due to his lengthy list of injuries, perhaps it will open a 6-foot-9 door to teaching.