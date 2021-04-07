Tiger Woods was driving nearly at least 84 mph in a 45 mph zone at the time of his car crash in Southern California this February, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday. Woods will not be charged with a crime as speeding and "inability to negotiate the curve of the roadway" were determined to be the sole reason for the crash.

The LACSO believes Woods was driving 84-87 mph when he first lost control of the vehicle and 75 mph when his it finally crashed into a tree. It was insinuated that a potential reason behind this is that Woods -- who does not have any recollection of even driving the car -- may have hit the gas instead of the brake when his car first started veering off the road.

On the week of the Masters, Woods and his team gave permission to the Los Angeles County authorities to share the findings they recovered from the black box of the SUV he was driving. Sheriff Alex Villanueva assured that it was "absolutely false" that Woods received any special treatment along the way. This had come into question when it was announced last week that a cause of crash had been determined but would not be disclosed.

"There's some privacy issues on releasing information on the investigation, so we're going to ask them if they waive the privacy, and then we will be able to do a full release on all the information regarding the accident," said Villanueva at the time. On Wednesday, he confirmed that this is how it works for all citizens, not just famous ones.

It was reiterated that there were no citations and no signs of impairment on the scene of the accident. Villanueva said that, without signs of impairment, it's difficult to obtain a search warrant. Past history of substance abuse or driving while intoxicated is not enough to obtain probable cause.

In addition to observing Woods and his vehicle at the scene, authorities reviewed footage of Tiger loading his car and driving on both city roads and the highway prior to the crash. There was no indication that he was behaving or operating the vehicle erratically. Due to traumatic injuries suffered in the crash, a field sobriety test could not be performed.

Woods has been resting in Florida for most of the past month after several weeks in the L.A. area at multiple hospitals receiving surgery on a shattered leg. He tweeted on Tuesday that he was going to miss being at the Masters champions dinner, and several players as well as Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley have used their platform this week to encourage Woods.

"I was deeply saddened when I learned of Tiger's tragic car accident in February," said Ridley. "Tiger Woods is one of the greatest competitors in the history of all sports, and he is and forever will be a part of the fabric of Augusta National and the Masters Tournament. Our thoughts are with Tiger and his family and loved ones with whom he shares such a close bond. He is greatly missed this week, and we continue to hope and pray for his recovery."

Woods, a five-time Masters champion, released a statement Wednesday after the press conference thanking those who helped him survive the crash.