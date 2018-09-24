Tour Championship 2018: Tiger Woods picked the perfect time to make a comeback
Danny Kanell and Raja Bell relive Tiger's epic Sunday win and look ahead to records on his radar
Tiger Woods isn't done yet. Not by a long shot.
For the first time since 2013, the world-famous golfer pulled out a victory on Sunday at the 2018 Tour Championship, and he did it after a half-decade of what looked like a fade to the shadows. Woods' 80th career PGA Tour win was a lock when he rolled a final-round 71 to best Billy Horschel, but the five years leading up to the tourney suggested Tiger's victory window may very well have closed.
Just a year earlier, in fact, he was rated No. 1,199 among international golfers, and he'd just wrapped up a fourth back surgery -- no small feat for a man who makes a living on the golf course.
Now, after Sunday, Woods is back in the spotlight, and for good reason. Danny Kanell and Raja Bell reacted to Tiger's epic victory on Monday's "Off the Bench" podcast, but they also explained why this week was the perfect time for Woods to confirm his stunning comeback. Both Bell and Kanell have been wishing and predicting Tiger success at certain majors and tourneys throughout the year, but they're thrilled that Woods waited until the Tour Championship to finally capture that first win in five years. They also look ahead to Tiger's shot at surpassing Sam Snead's PGA Tour wins record -- and Jack Nicklaus' major record of 18.
Listen and subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn
-
Social reaction to Tiger Woods' 80th win
Big Cat got the full car wash on Sunday from golf Twitter
-
Tiger Woods caps historic year with hope
In putting our hope in Tiger Woods, we wanted to be reminded what is possible when you bel...
-
Tour Championship, FedExCup purse, money
Big Cat hauled in a lucrative pay day on Sunday at East Lake
-
Tiger Woods wins 2018 Tour Championship
In winning his 80th PGA Tour event and first since 2013, Woods showed us the magic is still...
-
Tiger draws massive crowd in first win
You have to see it to believe it because in the moment it was truly unbelievable
-
Justin Rose makes putt for $10 million
After a disappointing start, the No. 1 player in the world closed like a boss