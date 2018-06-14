U.S. Open 2018 scores: Englishman Scott Gregory shoots 92 in windy conditions at Shinnecock

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- Englishman Scott Gregory shot a 22-over 92 in the first round on Thursday at Shinnecock. That is not a misprint. A 22-over 92 was shot by a professional golfer at this year's U.S. Open. Gregory is playing the fourth major of his career, and unfortunately for the former British Amateur champion, it's likely going to be the worst.

Gregory, who shot 82-75 at the 2017 Masters and 75-73 at last year's U.S. Open at Erin Hills, started his day on the back nine at Shinnecock and made two doubles and a triple in his first five holes, and another double and a triple over the final 13 holes. His scorecard, which included just three pars and no birdies, is truly stunning to look at.

The wind has whipped all day on Long Island, and only one golfer (Scott Piercy) was in the house under par at the time Gregory finished. The average score at the time Gregory signed for his 92 was 5-over 75, which makes his 92 look a little more respectable, I guess, given that it was just 17 over the course average.

The last time a player shot over 90 at the U.S. Open was when Felix Casas shot 92 in Round 2 of the 2002 U.S. Open at Bethpage Black.

Gregory's 92 is actually not the highest score ever in the first round. That apparently belongs to J.D. Tucker who shot a (I can't believe I'm typing) 157 at the Myopia Hunt Club in 1898. Horace Rawlins shot a 91 in the first round of the first U.S. Open in 1895. Rawlins went on to win that year.

I don't think Gregory is going to be following in those footsteps.