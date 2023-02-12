In Saturday's third round of the 2023 WM Phoenix Open, Adam Hadwin and Jon Rahm were the last to arrive to the famous par-3 16th stadium hole. With the hole playing difficult due to varying winds and firm conditions, Rahm along with fellow playing competitor Scottie Scheffler hit their tee shots to roughly 40 feet before Hadwin got to the tee.

Hadwin was the man to give the raucous faithful their last chance at glory as the hole was unbothered for most of the day given the tucked pin location. Stepping up and hitting his tee shot to tap-in distance, the Canadian sent the locals into a frenzy. Beers rained from above as the Scottsdale, Arizona, transplant nearly converted an ace on the last full swing of the day.

In the stands for as long as 12 hours waiting for a moment such as Hadwin's, fans' patience was rewarded not once, but twice. Following some clean up due to plastic cups and water bottles being thrown onto the green in celebration over Hadwin's shot, Rahm stepped up to his left-to-right birdie opportunity from 40 feet.

As the world No. 3 so often does, he delivered. Showers ensued and just like that the Arizona State product had gotten within one of the lead with a blink of an eye.