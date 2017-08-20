WATCH: Martin Flores goes nuts after making ace at Wyndham Championship

Martin Flores needed a miracle on Sunday to get into contention at the Wyndham Championship, which he will not get despite a 63 in the final round, though he did walk away with this sweet ace on the 16th hole.

Flores hit an 8-iron at the 171-yard par-3 16th to get to 15 under for the tournament, which is where he finished. Then he lost his mind, which you should certainly do when you make an ace in the final regular season round of the 2016-17 PGA Tour season.

Flores was excited for another reason as well. After starting the week 14 spots outside the top 125 of the FedEx Cup points race, he looks like he did enough to hang on inside the top 125 and keep his PGA Tour card for 2017-18.

In other words, depending on how the rest of the day plays out, Flores might have made an ace to keep his job on the PGA Tour. How incredible would that be?