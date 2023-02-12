Rickie Fowler sent the Scottsdale, Arizona, faithful into an uproar when he made an ace in Sunday's final round of the 2023 WM Phoenix Open. On the outskirts of contention to begin Round 4, Fowler utilized his hole-in-one on the par-3 7th to push his name back onto the first page of the leaderboard.

From 216 yards, Fowler's golf ball bounced a couple times before rolling beautifully into the bottom of the cup. Jumping to 11 under for the tournament, the 2019 champion got himself within four strokes of the lead held by overnight leader Scottie Scheffler.

For Fowler, this marks his third career hole-in-one on the PGA Tour and his first since 2015. Going through some well-documented struggles over the last few seasons, the 34-year-old appears to have turned a corner with his game, highlighted by vast improvements with his iron play. Ranking third in strokes-gained approach on the week, Fowler has continued to impress with his scoring clubs at a historically comfortable venue.

Known to be one of the biggest fan favorites at not only the WM Phoenix Open but throughout the entire PGA Tour season, all can agree an in-form Fowler is a beautiful sight -- even more so when he is making a hole-in-one.