Tiger Woods hasn't played competitive golf since he was forced to withdraw following the third round of the 2022 PGA Championship in May. That all will change this week as the 46-year-old is set to take part in the J.P. McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor alongside nine of the top-10 players in the Official World Golf Rankings.

The site of the 2027 Ryder Cup will also be the setting of Woods' heavily anticipated return to the public spotlight. The 15-time major championship winner will use this 36-hole exhibition as a tune-up of sorts as he sets his sights on the 150th Open Championship at the Old Course at St. Andrews next week.

Woods has only played twice in 2022, making the cut at both the Masters and PGA Championship before forgoing the U.S. Open at The Country Club in early June.

The Home of Golf has always had a special place in Woods' heart as it was the venue at which he first raised the Claret Jug in 2000. This victory marked the completion of the career grand slam at only 24 years of age and was part of the "Tiger Slam" from 2000-01. Five years later, Woods won at St. Andrews again and claimed the second of his three Open Championship titles.

Despite the lack of reps, Woods has always had the 150th Open Championship circled on his calendar. In fact, at the Masters in early April, Woods was unaware of what his future playing schedule would hold, yet still confirmed his participation at the Old Course.

"I won't be playing a full schedule ever again," Woods told Sky Sports. "It'll be just the big events. I don't know if I'll be able to play [the PGA Championship] at Southern Hills or not, but I am looking forward to St. Andrews. That is something that is near and dear to my heart. You know, I've won two Opens there, it's the home of golf, it's my favorite golf course in the world. I will be there for that one."