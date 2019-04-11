WATCH: Tiger Woods hero approach sets up 25-foot birdie for co-lead at Masters 2019
Woods surged to grab a share of the lead on the second nine in the 2019 Masters
Tiger Woods was back to his old ways, creating roars throughout the pines while he marched through the second nine at Augusta National during the first round of the 2019 Masters. The four-time Masters champ had his experience on full display, maintaining composure when things got challenging and knowing exactly where to hit into every green.
Things appeared to get shaky when Woods got to the tee at No. 14 and lost a drive to the left, but after nearly pelting the patrons, we got to see some vintage Big Cat from the woods.
Woods took the ball over the trees from the second cut and landed it softly on the green to set himself up for a birdie opportunity.
After that, Woods dropped the 25-foot birdie putt. The birdie followed another on the par-5 13th, and suddenly we're back to seeing Woods' name at the top of the leaderboard as one of the many players tied with clubhouse leader Justin Hardy at 3-under.
Follow all the action live from Augusta National here at CBS Sports, and check out the end of Woods' first round with our live streaming Featured Group coverage.
