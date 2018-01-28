WATCH: Tiger Woods misses 10-foot birdie after fan screams during putt
Tiger has a good round going, but it could have been even better
Tiger Woods had to lay up at the par-5 13th hole in the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Sunday, but he gave himself a 10-foot putt for birdie. Unfortunately for Woods, a fan yelled "get in the hole" as he was still putting, and Woods hung it out to the right.
He was clearly displeased by the incident, but he bounced back quickly with a birdie at the 14th and played the back nine in 1 under.
Fans have been yelping all week, but thankfully up to this point, they had done so when Woods was finished with his swing or putt. Woods has gained nearly four strokes on the field with his putter this week.
