Much has been made of Will Zalatoris' putter throughout his career, but that club did not even come out of the bag Friday on the par-3 14th at Riviera Country Club. Striking his tee shot from 184 yards, Zalatoris worked his ball from right to left before it took a couple bounces and rolled into the bottom of the cup for a hole-in-one.

It marks Zalatoris' second hole-in-one of his PGA Tour career and his first since 2020.

Not only did Zalatoris' ace move his name up the leaderboard, it came on the best hole at Riviera as his heroics also resulted in a bonus prize for himself and his caddie, Joel Stock. The duo will go home with brand new cars as Zalatoris receives a Genesis GV80 and his caddie gets a Genesis Electrified GV70. By their reaction, you could tell they knew the stakes immediately with Zalatoris throwing his club in the air and jumping into his caddie's arms.

Following his hole-in-one, Zalatoris moved to inside the top five on the Genesis Invitational leaderboard. He'll look to finish strong and head into the weekend with a chance to grab his first trophy since the 2022 St. Jude Championship.