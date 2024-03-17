Wyndham Clark came to the 72nd hole at the 2024 Players Championship needing a birdie to move to 20 under and force a playoff with Scottie Scheffler. Having just rattled off birdies on 16 and 17 to give himself a chance, the U.S. Open champion swaggered down the 18th fairway and toward the green after hitting his approach shot to 17 feet.

Given how well Clark had putted this week at TPC Sawgrass and how much he's progressed this past year, you knew the three-time PGA Tour winner was going to make a strong push. His birdie bid tracked … and tracked … and tracked and looked so good that he took a step in anticipation of a celebration.

That presumed celebration would quickly turn into anguish, however, as Clark's ball horseshoed out of the hole, giving the title and $4.5 million top prize to the world No. 1. Not only did Clark miss out on forcing a playoff with Scheffler, but his brutal miss came with a price tag as he walked with a measly $1.9 million instead.

Clark's caddie, John Ellis, dropped a club to the ground and looked to the skies likely pondering, "How did that not drop?" as Clark walked off the front of the putting surface and buried his face into his cap. His ball had nearly found its way all the way to the bottom of the cup, but ultimately he still needed one more stroke to finish off his Players Championship. Unfortunately for Clark, it was one too many.

"I'm so shocked that putt didn't go in," said Clark. "I hit it perfect, hit it end over end and it had the speed to go in."