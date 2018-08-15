Wyndham Championship 2018 odds: Surprising picks by model that predicted the Masters

This week, the 2018 Wyndham Championship will take place at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C. Founded in 1938 as the Greater Greensboro Open, the Wyndham Championship is the sixth-oldest event on the PGA Tour. Former champions such as Henrik Stenson (16-1), Sergio Garcia (33-1) and Brandt Snedeker (22-1) are among the favorites to hoist the trophy on Sunday. However, it's 2011 champion Webb Simpson who is the Vegas favorite at 11-1 Wyndham Championship odds. Before you make any 2018 Wyndham Championship picks or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, you'll want to see what the team at SportsLine has to say.

SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, was also all over Stenson winning the 2017 Wyndham Championship, projecting him as a top-two contender from the start. It has also nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. It also nailed Patrick Reed's career-defining victory in this year's Masters. Anyone who has followed the model is up big.

Now that the 2018 Wyndham Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

One huge surprise the model is calling for at the 2018 Wyndham Championship: Ryan Moore, a 30-1 long shot, makes a serious run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Moore has four top-10 finishes this season, including a fifth-place showing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He has also been lethal off the tee, ranking fourth on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy percentage at 71.70 and eighth in distance from the edge of the fairway at 20 feet. And when it comes to scoring, Moore is 25th on tour at 69.946.

Another shocker that SportsLine's model is calling for: Brandt Snedeker, a former champion of this event, stumbles and finishes outside the top 5. He's a golfer to avoid this week.



Snedeker has already missed the cut in eight events on the PGA Tour this season and finished 42nd or worse in eight of his last 11 starts. Plus, he's finished outside the top 25 in three of his last five starts at the Wyndham Championship.



Snedeker currently ranks outside the top 130 on the PGA Tour in greens in regulation percentage (64.73) and birdie average (3.51), which will cause trouble at Sedgefield. SportsLine's model says there are far better values in the 2018 Wyndham Championship field.

Also, the model says five additional golfers with odds of 25-1 or longer will make a deep run at the Wyndham Championship title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2018 Wyndham Championship? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full Wyndham Championship projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors.

Webb Simpson 10-1

Henrik Stenson 14-1

Hideki Matsuyama 16-1

Rafael Cabrera Bello 18-1

Brandt Snedeker 25-1

Shane Lowry 25-1

Joaquin Niemann 25-1

Daniel Berger 25-1

Billy Horschel 28-1

Sergio Garcia 30-1

Russell Henley 30-1

Ryan Moore 30-1

Si Woo Kim 40-1

Ollie Schniederjans 40-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 40-1