No. 17 Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.)
Head coach: Matt Thompson | Record: 99-22, 10th season
2021 record: 15-0 | National ranking: No. 8
Last five years: 58-11 | State championships: 2 (1968, 2021)
Players to watch
LB Troy Bowles
Height: 6-1 | Weight: 205
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)
QB Luke Knight
Height: 5-10 | Weight: 180
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2024)
DL Peter Pesansky
Height: 6-3 | Weight: 265
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2024)
RB Joquez Smith
Height: 5-8 | Weight: 190
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)
OL Wesley Shaw
Height: 6-3 | Weight: 280
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)
Key dates
Aug. 26 — @ Wharton (Tampa)
Sept. 9 — @ Columbus (Miami)
Sept. 23 — @ Armwood (Seffner)
Oct. 7 — vs. ...
