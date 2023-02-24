StatsStubHub
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 G. Lux SS
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2 F. Freeman 1B
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3 J. Martinez DH
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4 D. Peralta LF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5 W. Smith C
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6 J. Outman CF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7 L. Williams 3B
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8 S. Duggar RF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9 M. Vargas 2B
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 G. Mitchell CF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2 W. Adames SS
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3 R. Tellez 1B
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4 W. Contreras C
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5 L. Voit DH
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6 S. Frelick LF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7 M. Brosseau 3B
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8 A. Toro-Hernandez 2B
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9 J. Wiemer RF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Daniel Hudson
|Knee
|03-27-2023Questionable for start of season
|Blake Treinen
|Shoulder
|08-14-2023Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
|Alex Reyes
|Shoulder
|05-31-2023Expected to be out until at least Jun 1
|Walker Buehler
|Elbow
|08-31-2023Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
|J.P. Feyereisen
|Shoulder
|08-31-2023Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
|Miguel Vargas
|Finger
|02-24-2023Probable for start of season
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Justin Wilson
|Elbow
|07-31-2023Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
|Adrian Houser
|Groin
|02-24-2023Probable for start of season
|Tyrone Taylor
|Elbow
|03-08-2023Probable for start of season
|Aaron Ashby
|Shoulder
|05-14-2023Expected to be out until at least May 15
|Jason Alexander
|Shoulder
|05-30-2023Expected to be out until at least May 31
