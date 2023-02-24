Stats
LADDodgers
MILBrewers
  • American Family Fields of PhoenixPhoenix, AZ
TEAM STATS
0-0
.000
AVG
0
HR
0
R
0.00
ERA
0-0
.000
AVG
0
HR
0
R
0.00
ERA
PROBABLE PITCHERS
M. GroveR
0-0
W-L
0.0
IP
0.00
ERA
-
SO/BB
0.00
WHIP
R. StockR
0-0
W-L
0.0
IP
0.00
ERA
-
SO/BB
0.00
WHIP
PROBABLE PITCHER
.M. Grove
R
0-0
PROBABLE PITCHER
.R. Stock
R
0-0
LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
1 G. Lux SS-----
2 F. Freeman 1B-----
3 J. Martinez DH-----
4 D. Peralta LF-----
5 W. Smith C-----
6 J. Outman CF-----
7 L. Williams 3B-----
8 S. Duggar RF-----
9 M. Vargas 2B-----
LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
1 G. Mitchell CF-----
2 W. Adames SS-----
3 R. Tellez 1B-----
4 W. Contreras C-----
5 L. Voit DH-----
6 S. Frelick LF-----
7 M. Brosseau 3B-----
8 A. Toro-Hernandez 2B-----
9 J. Wiemer RF-----
INJURIES
INJURIES
PLAYERS
INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
Daniel HudsonKnee03-27-2023Questionable for start of season
Blake TreinenShoulder08-14-2023Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
Alex ReyesShoulder05-31-2023Expected to be out until at least Jun 1
Walker BuehlerElbow08-31-2023Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
J.P. FeyereisenShoulder08-31-2023Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
Miguel VargasFinger02-24-2023Probable for start of season
INJURIES
PLAYERS
INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
Justin WilsonElbow07-31-2023Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
Adrian HouserGroin02-24-2023Probable for start of season
Tyrone TaylorElbow03-08-2023Probable for start of season
Aaron AshbyShoulder05-14-2023Expected to be out until at least May 15
Jason AlexanderShoulder05-30-2023Expected to be out until at least May 31
123456789RHE
LAD0-0
---------
MIL0-0
---------
  • American Family Fields of PhoenixPhoenix, AZ
LADDodgers
MILBrewers
Sorry. There are no stats currently available for the selected team
Sorry. There are no stats currently available for the selected team
