Stone Garrett Ankle 04-18-2024 Expected to be out until at least Apr 19

Victor Robles Hamstring 04-21-2024 Expected to be out until at least Apr 22

Keibert Ruiz Illness 04-22-2024 Expected to be out until at least Apr 23

Mason Thompson Elbow 04-30-2025 Out for the season

Cade Cavalli Elbow 05-31-2024 Expected to be out until at least Jun 1

Josiah Gray Elbow 04-24-2024 Expected to be out until at least Apr 25