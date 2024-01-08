Julio Rodriguez already has two Silver Slugger Awards.

Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais tried to make the case after Tuesday's 3-1 victory against the visiting Cincinnati Reds that there also should be a Gold Glove in Rodriguez's future.

"Julio, what he did defensively, it won us the game tonight," Servais said. "I know that they have the stat, defensive runs saved. I don't know how many runs he saved tonight. It seemed like four or five of them to me."

The Mariners will go for a sweep of the three-game series Wednesday afternoon. They have outscored the Reds 12-4 in the first two games.

Rodriguez ranged far into the gaps in both right-center and left-center fields to make catches on Tuesday, but the biggest highlight came in the seventh inning with the Reds threatening.

With runners on first and second and two outs, pinch-hitter Nick Martini lined a single to center. The speedy Elly De La Cruz tried to go from first to third, but Rodriguez charged the ball, fielded it on one hop and threw the ball in the air to third baseman Josh Rojas, who made a diving tag for the out. The tag came just before lead runner Jake Fraley crossed the plate, preserving Seattle's two-run lead.

"Thank God for Julio. What he does out there is unbelievable," said Mariners starter Logan Gilbert, who got the win. "We've kind of come to expect that level of play, but I'm still somewhat surprised, too, because I don't know if other guys are making the type of plays he's making."

The slow-starting Rodriguez also had a pair of hits to raise his batting average from .190 to .206.

"Just trying to put the ball in play and help the team win games," Rodriguez said on the ROOT Sports postgame show.

The Mariners assured themselves of their first series victory of the season.

The Reds were without third baseman Jeimer Candelario, who homered in the series opener. Candelario was scratched from the lineup Tuesday because of flu-like symptoms and was sent back to the team hotel.

It was just the latest illness affecting members of the club since spring training.

"I think there's a good chance we're at the tail end of all of it," Reds manager David Bell said. "Hopefully we got (Candelario) out of here in time."

Reds left-hander Andrew Abbott (1-1, 2.60 ERA) is scheduled to take the mound in the series finale against Mariners right-hander Bryce Miller (2-1, 1.96) in a matchup of youngsters in their first full seasons in the major leagues.

Abbott will face Seattle for the first time; Miller is 0-0 with a 1.80 ERA in one previous start against Cincinnati.

Abbott is coming off an 11-1 win Friday at the Chicago White Sox in a game in which he went seven innings and allowed one run on four hits, with no walks and three strikeouts.

Miller beat the visiting Chicago Cubs 4-2 last Friday. In 6 1/3 innings, he gave up one unearned run on three hits with three walks and four strikeouts.

