The visiting San Diego Padres will turn to right-hander Michael King as they look to complete a three-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday afternoon.

The Brewers had not named a starter to go against King (2-0, 4.19 ERA), though Bryse Wilson is likely to make a multi-inning appearance, according to MLB.com.

Ha-Seong Kim hit a three-run homer and Dylan Cease allowed one run over six innings to pace the Padres to a 6-3 victory over Milwaukee on Tuesday night, San Diego's fifth win in six games.

The Padres got four runs in the first off Wade Miley, who took a hard-hit ball off his left kneecap during that inning. Miley managed to get through three innings before departing. He had an X-ray on the knee, which was negative, and he is expected to be re-evaluated moving forward.

"It's just a little sore right now, maybe a touch more tomorrow," Miley said postgame. "Just got to keep moving. The more I move, the better it feels, so we'll see where it gets."

Milwaukee, which lost its third straight game after a 10-3 start, dropped its first series of the season after going 4-0-1.

"You know what, this is the first series we've lost out of six series and it won't be the last," Brewers manager Pat Murphy said, "because we are brutally young, brutally inexperienced, but we're competitive."

William Conteras continued his hot hitting for Milwaukee. He extended his hitting streak to 12 games with an RBI single in the seventh inning. Conteras is batting .408 (20-for-49) with four homers and 15 RBIs over the streak.

The Brewers' offense took a hit earlier Tuesday when left fielder Christian Yelich was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a lower back strain. Yelich is hitting .333 with five homers and 11 RBIs through 11 games. Utility man Owen Miller was promoted from Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move.

San Diego is 4-1 on its six-game road trip. Fernando Tatis Jr. is batting .400 (8-for-20) with one home run and four RBIs through the first five games of the trek, including a pair of three-hit games.

Manny Machado, who hit the scorcher off Miley's knee, extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a single in the seventh inning. Machado is batting .333 (14-for-42) with two homers and five RBIs over that span.

"It's hard to do anything without putting the ball in play as a starting point, and we're consistently doing that," Padres manager Mike Shildt said. "Then you couple that with putting the ball in play with the right intent and you get nine hitters doing that like we are, you're going to get good production throughout the game."

In his latest start, King allowed seven runs, four earned, in five innings, but did not get the decision in San Diego's 8-7, 11-inning road win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

King started against Milwaukee for the first time in his career last September when he was with the Yankees. He allowed two runs, one earned, in five innings without getting a decision in New York's 9-2 loss.

Wilson (1-0, 5.19 ERA) got a win his last time out, when he threw a season-high three innings and gave up one run on one hit in a 7-2 road victory over the Cincinnati Reds on April 10.

He has made three career appearances (one start) vs. San Diego, going 1-0 with a 6.00 ERA.

