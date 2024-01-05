The New York Mets are so hot that it seems like they could juggle chainsaws with flaming bowling pins and come out unscathed.

The Mets increased their winning streak to six games with a 6-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday afternoon in a contest in which their opponent left the bases loaded in four different innings. New York will go for the three-game sweep at Los Angeles on Sunday.

While the Mets' bullpen kept the Dodgers in check Saturday, the offense showed what clutch hitting looks like. Starling Marte hit a three-run home run to break a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning as New York won for the eighth time in nine games and improved to 12-8 after an 0-5 start.

"Our offense, we're never out of a game and we're out there scratching and clawing every at-bat, every inning and it's a lot of fun," said New York reliever Reed Garrett, who has a win and a save in the first two games of the series.

Five New York relievers held the Dodgers to two runs over 4 2/3 innings as Los Angeles went 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

But amid all of the celebration, the Mets also learned that catcher Francisco Alvarez will need thumb surgery and will miss a significant amount of time after an injury Friday.

"I'm confident the guys can overcome this," the Mets' Brandon Nimmo said. "It is unfortunate. I love the way he's playing the game, I love the way that he's growing as a player but these kind of things happen."

While the Mets have recovered from a slow start, the Dodgers have been just the opposite. They opened the season 10-4 but have gone 2-7 since. Los Angeles has one more game remaining on a nine-game homestand but already has lost all three series.

In their most recent loss Saturday, the Dodgers left 13 runners on base. The poor game on offense came as Shohei Ohtani reached base four times on a hit and three walks, while Freddie Freeman showed he is finding his form with three RBIs.

But there was little to no contribution elsewhere as the bases were left loaded in the first, second, sixth and eighth innings.

"I think pitching and hitting, we haven't been able to mix and match well," Ohtani said through an interpreter. "But I think all the games are really close and we are working hard to make sure that we come out on top. We just have to keep plugging away and move on."

While the Mets will send right-hander Adrian Houser (0-1, 4.70 ERA) to the mound, the Dodgers will counter with staff ace Tyler Glasnow (3-1, 3.72). The Dodgers are moving Glasnow ahead of left-hander James Paxton this time through the rotation.

Houser is 0-2 with a 9.39 ERA in two career starts against the Dodgers. Glasnow, who was fighting through an illness in his most recent outing, is 1-2 with a 4.82 ERA in seven career appearances (four starts) against the Mets.

"We usually play well at home and this week we haven't," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "Now we have our ace going and I expect him to bounce back. He feels healthy, he's not sick anymore so I expect him to pitch well and put us in a position to win a ballgame."

