Right-hander Freddy Peralta will attempt to bounce back from a rough outing when he starts for the visiting Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday evening in the rubber match of their three-game series against the Miami Marlins.

Peralta (3-2, 4.17 ERA) gave up five runs and eight hits over five innings in his most recent start, against the Houston Astros on Friday. He took the loss in the Brewers' 5-4 setback.

Miami will turn to left-hander Jesus Luzardo (1-3, 5.02 ERA) on Wednesday as it attempts to win its third straight series.

The Marlins claimed a 3-2 victory in 10 innings on Monday before Milwaukee prevailed 7-5 on Tuesday thanks in large part to ex-Marlins star Christian Yelich's two-run triple in the eighth inning.

Yelich said Tuesday that Milwaukee's recipe for success is simple.

"When you have more guys on your side who want to win, care about the right stuff and are willing to run through a wall for each other than the other team," he said.

As for Peralta, he posted a 12-10 record last year with a 3.86 ERA. He set career highs in wins, starts (30), innings (165 2/3) and strikeouts (210).

Peralta is 3-2 with a 4.94 ERA in eight career appearances (five starts) vs. the Marlins.

Peralta will be backed by a tough group of Milwaukee relievers, although closer Trevor Megill (1.98 ERA, team-high seven saves) likely won't pitch for a third straight night.

The Brewers still have Bryan Hudson (2-0, 0.68 ERA, seven holds) and Hoby Milner (2-0, 1.96).

"Their bullpen is really good," Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. "Sometimes you want to get to a bullpen early -- but not that bullpen."

Another aspect of the Brewers' game is speed, especially with young players such as second baseman Brice Turang and right fielder Jackson Chourio.

Turang, Milwaukee's first-round pick (21st overall) out of high school in 2018, is a second-year major-leaguer. He has 44 steals in 48 attempts in his career.

Chourio, who signed out of Venezuela as a shortstop, is considered one of baseball's top-five prospects. He has five homers and six steals this season.

Meanwhile, Miami is 2-5 when Luzardo pitches this year.

Luzardo, who missed three weeks due to injury, had a 7.29 ERA in four starts in April. In two starts since returning from injury, he has a 1.54 ERA. In two career starts against Milwaukee, he is 0-1 with a 7.20 ERA.

Luzardo is backed by a strong closer in Tanner Scott, who is 4-4 with a 1.80 ERA and five saves. However, Scott has walked 18 batters in 20 innings.

As for Miami's offense, left fielder Bryan De La Cruz leads the team in homers (nine). In addition, first baseman Josh Bell has led Miami's recent surge. After batting just .167 in April, he is hitting .310 in May.

The Marlins received good news Tuesday when shortstop Tim Anderson, who hadn't played since May 10 due to a back injury, returned and went 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Then there's center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., who is considered Miami's most explosive talent, as he has six homers and nine steals.

On Tuesday, he scored from second on a sacrifice bunt.

"Jazz, I'm not sure how many people can run the bases like that," Schumaker said. "Really impressive -- the instincts are real."

