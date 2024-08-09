The Tampa Bay Rays and Philadelphia Phillies experienced polar opposite weekends heading into their first matchup of the season Monday in Philadelphia.

The Rays (71-72) lost their series opener in Baltimore on Friday before winning the final two games in decisive fashion. They pounded the Orioles 7-1 on Saturday and then twirled a five-hit shutout Sunday while Jonny DeLuca hit a two-run homer to account for the offense.

Meanwhile, the Phillies (85-58) took the first two games of the four-game series against the Miami Marlins before the Marlins walloped them 19-6 over the final two contests. Seth Johnson was torched in his major league debut Sunday, allowing nine runs in 2 1/3 innings.

That sets the stage for a three-game series that will open with Phillies All-Star Cristopher Sanchez (10-9, 3.45 ERA) facing his former organization. Philadelphia acquired Sanchez in November 2019 before bringing the Dominican lefty to the majors in 2021.

After finding inconsistent success in his first three seasons, Sanchez has found a beautiful rhythm this year. He has been particularly effective of late, going 2-1 with a 2.60 ERA in his past four starts.

Sanchez held the Toronto Blue Jays to two runs and six hits in seven innings Wednesday, striking out seven without a walk. He gave up two runs in the first inning and then put up zeroes the rest of the way.

"That's the thing about Sanchez's growth and maturity," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. "A few years ago, if he had that first inning like that, he might have just crumbled. But now he's matured. He understands he's got to stay with the process, just breathe, keep your poise and keep pitching. And he did that. Gave us seven great innings."

Sanchez has made one career start against Tampa Bay. He limited the Rays to one run and four hits in six innings on July 6, 2023.

On Monday, Sanchez will be opposed by Cole Sulser (0-0, 4.35 ERA), who has not yielded a run in 5 2/3 innings for the Rays since coming over in a trade with the New York Mets. He opened for Tampa Bay on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins and tossed two smooth innings in a game the Rays went on to win 9-4.

Tampa Bay might be catching a break against a banged-up Philadelphia lineup. Third baseman Alec Bohm (hand) is on the injured list, as is left fielder Austin Hays (kidney), while catcher J.T. Realmuto (knee) is day-to-day. The latest ailing Phillie is utilityman Edmundo Sosa (back), who landed on the IL on Sunday.

"I'm always concerned about health, doesn't matter what's going on," Thomson said recently. "Really it doesn't matter what time of the year we're in -- whether it's spring training, early in the season, mid-season, late in the season. We need healthy bodies. We check everybody every day."

The Phillies' injury concerns put a little more pressure on star sluggers Kyle Schwarber (33 homers), Bryce Harper (26) and Nick Castellanos (19). That said, the Rays like their matchups against even the toughest lineups in baseball.

"I don't think there's any doubt that our pitching staff can shut down any lineup in the league, and we kind of showed that," right-hander Zack Littell said after tossing five-plus scoreless innings Sunday.

DeLuca enters this one with three multiple-hit efforts in his previous four games, while Josh Lowe went 0-for-4 on Sunday and is 1-for-15 over his past four outings.

