It is awards season and Monday night Major League Baseball and the Baseball Writers' Association of America announced the three finalists for each of the four major awards in each league. Those awards are Most Valuable Player, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year, and Manager of the Year.
As a reminder, there are regular season awards only. Voting was complete before the postseason began. Also, calling these players "finalists" is a bit of a misnomer. There is no second phase to the voting. The finalists are just the top three vote-getters for each award in each league. This is just MLB's way of getting more attention on the awards and building toward the reveal of the winners which, hey, there's nothing wrong with that.
Here is the awards announcement schedule. It is one award per league, so eight total, and all winners will be revealed during a live MLB Network broadcast at 6 p.m. ET each day.
- Monday, Nov. 14: Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year
- Tuesday, Nov. 15: Manager of the Year
- Wednesday, Nov. 16: Cy Young
- Thursday, Nov. 17: Most Valuable Player
Now here are the finalists for each award. They're listed alphabetically each award and league.
Rookie of the Year
- AL: Steven Kwan, Guardians; Julio Rodríguez, Mariners; Adley Rutschman, Orioles
- NL: Brendan Donovan, Cardinals; Michael Harris II, Braves; Spencer Strider, Braves
Manager of the Year
- AL: Terry Francona, Guardians; Brandon Hyde, Orioles; Scott Servais, Mariners
- NL: Dave Roberts, Dodgers; Buck Showalter, Mets; Brian Snitker, Braves
Cy Young
- AL: Dylan Cease, White Sox; Alek Manoah, Blue Jays; Justin Verlander, Astros
- NL: Sandy Alcantara, Marlins; Max Fried, Braves; Julio Urías, Dodgers
Most Valuable Player
- AL: Yordan Alvarez, Astros; Aaron Judge, Yankees; Shohei Ohtani, Angels
- NL: Nolan Arenado, Cardinals; Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals; Manny Machado, Padres